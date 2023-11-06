Daily Liberal
Home/News/Court and Emergency
Court

Eric Forrest to face Dubbo Court for murder of David Collisson

AH
By Allison Hore
November 6 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A man accused of murdering a convicted child killer on a rural property in the central west will remain in custody after being refused bail.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.