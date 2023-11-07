Daily Liberal
Dharriwaa Elders Group celebrate restored access to Barwon River in Walgett

By Allison Hore
November 7 2023 - 12:00pm
Restoring access to the Barwon river has been a long and bitter battle for a group of Indigenous elders and now they've finally been able to celebrate.

