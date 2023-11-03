Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
Things to Do

What's on and things to do around the Central West region and beyond

By Vickii Byram
November 3 2023 - 3:28pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

DUBBO 

  • Please check with organisers and venues for update
These comedians are ready to yuk it up for you. Picture Sydney Comedy Festival Showcase
These comedians are ready to yuk it up for you. Picture Sydney Comedy Festival Showcase

Laugh it up

Sydney Comedy Festival Showcase

Tickets are selling fast to this showcase on Friday, November 3, featuring some of the Festival's hottest acts live on stage for an incredible two hours of hard-hitting laughter. Boasting a line-up of veteran favourites and some of the freshest emerging talents, from 8pm at Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre. Cost - Adult $40; Concession and Youth $36; Subscriber $35. Book online at drtcc.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.