A 16-year-old boy has been charged after allegedly breaking into two homes in Bourke
About 3am on Saturday, October 28, a group of males forced entry into a home on Short Street in Bourke. They allegedly stole car keys and a Subaru Forester.
The occupant - a 52-year-old woman - was not physically injured.
About 3.15am, police located the Subaru and initiated a pursuit, travelling throughout Bourke before being terminated due to safety concerns.
The Subaru was later found abandoned in bushland off the Mitchell Highway near Enngonia about 2pm the same day.
In a separate incident, two males, one who was armed with a knife, forced entry into a home on Hope Street at about 4.30am on Monday, October 30.
They threatened the occupant, an 84-year-old woman.
Police were told the woman confronted the pair before they fled on foot empty-handed.
The woman was not physically injured; however, was taken to Bourke District Hospital for observation after suffering breathing difficulties.
Police officers began inquiries into the two incidents, which they believed to be linked.
At about 4.30pm Thursday, November 2, police attended a home in Bourke and arrested a 16-year-old boy.
He was taken to Bourke Police Station and charged with aggravated break and enter dwelling in company intend steal, aggravated break and enter dwelling in company steal, take and drive conveyance without consent of owner, never licensed person drive vehicle on road and breach of bail.
The teen was refused bail to appear at a Children's Court on Friday, November 3.
Inquiries by police are continuing.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app here. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.