Delivering services to communities across the Central West will now be a lot easier for Bamara after the opening of their new site in Dubbo.
The organisation recently opened their brand-new Disability Support Services Hub which will provide a warm environment for people with disability to improve their skills, get involved in community activities and live more independently.
Bamara has been operating in Dubbo for more than two years but Simone Deveigne-Dwyer said the new site will help them grow even bigger.
"We have been operating for two years here, and we had a residence that we outgrew pretty quickly," she said.
"Being able to open a bigger hub has been an absolute game-changer for our participants."
The opening of the new premise brought out majority shareholder David Liddiard OAM to Dubbo and Ms Deveigne-Dwyer said the higher-up members of the company make themselves known to the participants.
"They honestly love coming out here to see their friends," she said.
"They love our participants and seeing their happy faces."
Bamara is an Indigenous-owned business that aims to deliver social impact programs to Indigenous and non-Indigenous people right across the country.
READ ALSO:
Being the regional centre for Western NSW, Dubbo is often the first point of call for a lot of people seeking help out in areas like Bourke, Brewarrina and Cobar, something Ms Deveigne-Dwyer said Bamara sees as well.
"We cater for the whole central west, and always looking to expand to provide services for those who need them," she said.
"We are looking to expand into Coonamble and other places, we have a lot of rural people who do come into Dubbo for support.
"There aren't many services out there that can cater for them. If they need to do something such as support coordination, they might have someone from Sydney who doesn't actually know what services are available out there.
"So we like doing the local side of things, you can imagine if you live in a town of 400 people, there probably isn't a lot of opportunity so they come to us or we go to them."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.