Photos

Social photos from around Dubbo on Saturday, October 28, 2023

AM
By Amy McIntyre
November 2 2023 - 5:00pm
Dubbo Uniting Church hosted Books, Plants, BBQ and Vintage on Saturday, while Dubbo art and craft cottage shop held an open day and garage sale.

AM

Amy McIntyre

Photographer

Local News

