Dubbo Uniting Church hosted Books, Plants, BBQ and Vintage on Saturday, while Dubbo art and craft cottage shop held an open day and garage sale.
On Saturday afternoon, Music of the Night, A Tribute to Andrew Lloyd Webber, was staged at Dubbo Regional Theatre & Convention Centre.
At the Uniting Church there were bargains to find among the books and plants, as well as the enticing barbecue, while over at the cottage shop Christmas items were on sale.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Music of the Night featured all the biggest hits from Andrew Lloyd Webber, with songs from Phantom of the Opera, Evita, Cats, Jesus Christ Superstar, Joseph and His Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat.
The show also included tributes to Les Miserables, Sound of Music, Carousel, Rogers and Hammerstein, Jersey Boys, and Boy From Oz.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.