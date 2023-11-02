A group of quilters have come together to help families doing it tough this Christmas by doing what they do best - sewing.
With inflation and a higher cost of living squeezing household budgets ever tighter, putting presents under the tree and a meal on the table won't be so easy for some.
But the Macquarie Sewcialites hope their upcoming quilt show, raising money for Baptist Care Hopestreet, will help ease the burden for some.
The group of about 16 or 17 keen crafters meets at the Kintyre Country Club every Wednesday and this Saturday, November 4, they'll be hosting their first ever quilt show.
"[Dianne Cullen] saw what people had made for the truck show and the Dubbo show and she said 'why don't we do one here'," one of the group's members Sue Bailey said.
"It will be a learning curve for us all but we're all looking forward to having what we've done over the years showcased because it's been a long time that we've been together."
Ms Bailey said what she enjoys most about quilting is the "challenge of it" and seeing the finished product come together.
"They're beautiful... what the Australian designers, the American designers and the English designers they come up with these days," she said.
"It's just like the fella going to the pub on a Friday night, isn't it? We teach one another and if someone has got something they've done and the others want to have a go at it they just help them out."
All the quilts on show on Saturday will be never-before-shown, including Ms Bailey's quilt 'Challenge of the Poppies' which she says features a "jelly roll of little black dress fabric". Some of the quilts will also be on sale.
As well as quilts, the Sewcialites have been working on a range of other craft items which will be sold on the day - with all proceeds going to Hopestreet to help those experiencing homelessness, domestic violence, marriage breakdowns and financial stress.
Expect baby items, bags, crochet knee rugs, jewellery, trinkets, woodwork and much more!
"We'll have a really great stall there and there are a lot of things for sale and they're not expensive, we've kept the prices low because we don't get anything for our time it just covers the materials," Ms Cullen said.
"There's a lot of good Christmas presents for under $20. We just need people through the door now."
There will also be a raffle with 24 lovingly crafted prizes up for grabs and lucky door prizes valued at $100.
With the finishing touches now put on all the quilts and crafts, Ms Cullen said the group will now be busy in the kitchen baking up treats to serve to the visitors.
The Macquarie Sewcialite's Christmas Appeal Quilt and Craft Show Fundraiser will be held on Saturday, November 4, at the Kintyre Living Country Club. Entry costs $5.
