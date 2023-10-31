October was one of Dubbo's hottest months this year and the worst is still to come.
The tenth month of 2023 brought hotter-than-average temperatures for Dubbo.
The average maximum temperature in October was up almost two degrees to 27 and Weatherzone is predicting even hotter weather to come.
"We are likely to see temperatures running above average over the next couple of months, so it is looking like a pretty warm summer ahead," a spokesperson said.
After a string of wet summers, Dubbo looks likely to have a day where 40 degrees is exceeded, a feat which didn't occur last summer at all.
Due to El Nino, a hotter and drier summer is forecast to occur in eastern Australia with reduced rainfall expected as well.
READ ALSO:
According to the climate council, this will also heighten the risk of extreme heat and bushfires.
While the heat may be on its way, October also recorded some cold temperatures too.
The minimum average temperature for the month was 9.5 degrees while the lowest recorded temperature was 2.2 degrees on October 6.
Only 22.6mm of rain fell in Dubbo over the course of the month, a figure which is well down on the average of 52.3mm, confirming El Nino has arrived.
In comparison, last year Dubbo recorded its wettest October in recent history with 195.8mm of rain falling.
So far the total rainfall for the year is 285.4mm whereas at the same point in 2022, Dubbo had received 978.6mm.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.