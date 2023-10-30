It was fantastic to see the Dubbo Art Fair back in 2023!
The Art Fair was officially opened by Toby Meagher, Director Michael Reid Galleries, on Friday night at the Western Plains Cultural Centre.
It was wonderful to see so many people supporting this amazing event and taking advantage of the opportunity to appreciate the work of so many of our local artists.
Well done to Dubbo Regional Council, the Western Plains Cultural Centre team and all the artists that participated - I look forward to 2024!
IN OTHER NEWS:
***
October is Mental Health Month, and the theme this year was 'We All Have a Role to Play'.
It's about an opportunity to understand the importance of good mental health in everyday life by encouraging us to think about out mental health and well-being as well as thinking about the ways that you connect with the people around you.
Promoting genuine connections and conversations about mental health is what Dubbo Cares Day is all about.
Thank you to organiser, Jo Efoti, for putting on a great event that certainly did provide the opportunity for anyone attending to start a conversation about having a chat and enjoy a cuppa and either brekky or lunch.
***
The Level Playing Field and Organisation Support Programs are now open!
$30 million is available to providers of grassroots sport through the Level Playing Field Program to support the continued growth of women's and girls' sport and recreation.
Applications close at 1pm on Thursday, November 30, more information can be found at https://www.sport.nsw.gov.au/grants/level-the-playing-field-program.
The Organisation Support Program is designed to assist eligible State Sporting Organisations for people with a disability and Peak Bodies to develop their sporting activities at all levels.
Applications close at 2pm on Friday, November 10, more information can be found at https://www.sport.nsw.gov.au/grants/organisation-support-program.
***
While I am talking about sporting grants, the Local Sport Grant Program is also open.
There grants up of to $20,000 available and I invite individual sporting organisations from across the Dubbo electorate to apply.
Applications close 1pm Monday, November 27, more information can be found at https://www.sport.nsw.gov.au/grants/local-sport-grant-program
***
Don't forget Crown Land Managers are now able to apply for their share of $16 million in funding to maintain and improve Crown land reserves for community use.
Officially open until November 17, further information can be found at: https://reservemanager.crownland.nsw.gov.au/funding/crif.
***
Until next time,
Dugald
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.