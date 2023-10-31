Wellington will soon be home to a brand-new service station.
A development application was recently approved by Dubbo Regional Council for a service station to be built on the corner of Showground Road and Percy Street.
The site has had a history with the automotive industry as the parcel of land was occupied by Bells Bridge Motors in the past.
The service station will consist of six fuel dispensing positions with a control building for the retail sale of general merchandise and services, which will also have a drive-thru facility.
Peregrine Corporation is the organisation responsible for the project and will bring one of their On The Run convenience stores to the area.
According to the statement of environmental effects submitted with the application, the service station will be open 24 hours and operate seven days per week.
Nine car parking spaces will be available on site along with the drive-thru facilities.
Peregrine Corporation currently has more than 145 OTR stores some of those including Subway franchises while others have Oporto or Hungry Jacks stores attached.
Based out of South Australia, Peregrine Corporation has expanded into Mildura with an OTR store while the majority of their sites are based in their home state.
