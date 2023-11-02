Endless potential for charming home

Daily Liberal's Property of the Week, Friday November 30: 105-107 Warne Street, Wellington:
It's not often a unique opportunity comes along and 105-107 Warne Street in Wellington is one you should grab with both hands. Listing agent Rebecca Harding, from Peter Milling & Company, said they were excited to introduce the charming and spacious family home to the market.
"This circa 1930s Federation style home is set on a generous 1834 square metre parcel of land in one of Wellingtons most prominent streets and is a rare find in today's market," she said. "It offers an abundance of features and character to suit the modern family, while appreciating the stunning period features throughout."
As you enter the home with its blend of character and modern conveniences, you will be impressed by the wide wide hallway that is adorned with high ceilings and timber frameworks, and wonderful leadlight feature glass, while the home itself showcases exquisite high ornate detailed ceilings, further enhancing its enduring allure.
You can relax in the light-filled living area, complete with an ornate open fireplace, ceiling fan, and reverse-cycle, split system air conditioning, while an elegant dining area adjoins the living area and also boasts an ornate open fireplace.
Boasting five well-appointed bedrooms, all with plush carpet floor coverings, the main bedroom features air conditioning, ceiling fan and built-in robes for added convenience. The second bedroom enjoys double glass doors opening out onto the veranda, while there is potential to add a built-in robe to allow for extra storage space, and the third bedroom is also fitted with built-in robes. The family bathroom includes a built-in bath, vanity, toilet and shower, while a second shower and toilet are located at the rear of the home.
With a backyard boasting a lush mature garden with automatic watering system and an abundance of mature fruit trees and vines, Rebecca said the property was ideal for hosting family and friends. "The updated and modern kitchen is perfect for family meals and entertaining, with a huge pantry, air conditioning, island bench, dishwasher, and electric appliances," she said. "An external door leads to the rear yard where you will find a barbecue area, perfect for outdoor dining, along with a single lock-up garage and single carport."
