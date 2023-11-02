Endless potential for charming home

Boasting five well-appointed bedrooms, all with plush carpet floor coverings, the main bedroom features air conditioning, ceiling fan and built-in robes for added convenience. The second bedroom enjoys double glass doors opening out onto the veranda, while there is potential to add a built-in robe to allow for extra storage space, and the third bedroom is also fitted with built-in robes. The family bathroom includes a built-in bath, vanity, toilet and shower, while a second shower and toilet are located at the rear of the home.