Cricketers have already taken part in the opening round of the MoneyQuest Megahit but on Friday night No.1 Oval will be covered in light for the first time this season.
CYMS and Macquarie will kick off the weekly Friday night cricket in round two of the Megahit competition.
As has been the case in some years past, two of the round matches will be played on Saturdays throughout the season just to fit them all into the shorter competition.
There are also a few new rules surrounding the competition.
The matches are once again worth RSL Whitney Cup points and could be crucial come the pointy end of the regular season.
However, players from any grade are allowed to play on Friday nights and return to their regular grade on Saturdays without any issues.
With that in mind, let's have a look at all six teams, and their most important player and predict where they will finish.
The defending premiers live for this competition and it's no secret why they have been successful for so long.
Unfortunately for the Tigers, they are already on the backfoot after losing their opening round match to Souths.
That being said, the absence of Mat Skinner from their lineup against the Hornets proved crucial in the narrow loss and there is no denying he will be the Tigers' key man.
While he might not be the quickest between wickets, the former Western Zone player has the power to take games from the opposition.
I'm backing the Tigers to make it through to the finals, the only issue will be where they finish.
Predicted finish: Third
The men in navy blue were a bit of a surprise packet last season and will be tough to beat once again, especially if their big names get going.
Captaining the side and likely opening the batting, Lachlan Strachan is the key player here for us.
Not afraid to run at a pace bowler, Strachan can hit as big a ball as anyone in the competition and has handy change-ups with the ball which could be crucial in the death overs.
Macquarie definitely have the side to make finals but I think they will narrowly miss out and they will battle Newtown for the last spot in the knockout stages.
Predicted finish: Fourth
Before I get into talking too much about these blokes, there is no denying a lot of their elder statesmen probably won't feature on Friday evenings.
RSL was one of the clubs pushing for the competition to be a standalone tournament like it once was and not part of the first grade points system.
Skipper Marty Jeffrey will probably play every match for his side so he is the safe option to take as man to watch.
The Western Zone captain has saved several games in the past for the Outlaws representative side and will lead from the front again at clubland.
Predicted finish: Runners up
Could this finally be the year CYMS take out a Megahit title?
Who knows.
On paper, the Cougars have the best batting and bowling lineups in the competition but somehow always seem to struggle on Fridays.
The availability of Parkes import Harry Bayliss will be crucial for the Cougars but it's hard to go past Ben Patterson as their man to watch.
The quickest bowler in town, a freak in the field and a powerful batter, it's a pretty obvious choice.
CYMS have come a long way from going seasons without winning Megahit games and we think they have what it takes to win it all.
Predicted finish: Premiers
Another tough team to predict, the Hornets have all the makings of a gun-short-form side.
Ted Murray is the most in-form batter in the Western Zone right now, making him our key man and his captaincy partner Lachlan Rummans is no slouch with the bat either.
It's no secret the two Hornets captains will have to carry a lot of the load this season in all formats as will youngster Harry Roscarel if Souths are to make some noise.
I feel their bowling could be their Achilles heel but don't be surprised if Souths knock off another of the big sides.
Predicted finish: Sixth
At their best, Rugby could challenge the top sides in this competition and at their worst well, we saw it a few weeks ago against CYMS.
One of the better top orders going around, Rugby on their day will be able to score close to 180 in their 20 overs but they just haven't fired yet.
Ben Wheeler along with Jack and Charlie Kempston are as powerful as any batters going around and if they all get going, well good luck. But that's a big if.
Wheeler is one of the best batters in Dubbo and is their key man but unfortunately, we can't see Rugby making the finals this season.
Predicted finish: Fifth
