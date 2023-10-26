Daily Liberal
Stephen Lawrence announced as duty MLC for the central west

By Allison Hore
October 27 2023 - 9:00am
A former Dubbo mayor has been announced as the duty MLC for a number of electorates across western and central western NSW.

