Walgett CWA hall turned into co-working space, Trangie to follow

Sarah Falson
Updated October 26 2023 - 4:02pm, first published 4:00pm
Residents in Trangie will soon join Walgett, Canowindra and Dorrigo in having access to new co-working spaces with high-speed internet, set-up in NSW Country Women's Association halls.

