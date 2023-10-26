Homicide Squad detectives have commenced a search as part of an ongoing investigation into a man missing from the Central West.
David Collisson, aged 53, was last seen at a property on Wilbertree Road in Menah - about 9km north-west of Mudgee.
He was reported missing to Cumberland Police Area Command on October 15 when he was unable to be located or contacted.
Police began inquiries to locate the man before the matter was referred to Orana Mid-Western Police Area Command and State Crime Command's Homicide Squad under Strike Force Utyana.
Mr Collission is described as being of Mediterranean/Middle Eastern appearance, about 180cm - 185cm tall, of solid build, with a shaved head, grey beard and green eyes.
As inquiries continue, strike force detectives - with assistance from the Dog Squad and police divers - have commenced a search of property where the man was last seen in Menah.
Investigations under Strike Force Utyana continue.
Anyone with information about David's whereabouts or with information that could assist detectives are urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
