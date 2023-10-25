Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
Our People

Dubbo opera singer Nathan Bryon wins Dame Heather Begg Memorial Award

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
Updated October 25 2023 - 1:29pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A lot of hard work and training has paid off for one Geurie opera singer who has been awarded $25,000 and the prestigious honour of the Dame Heather Begg Memorial Award.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ciara Bastow

Ciara Bastow

Senior Journalist

Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.