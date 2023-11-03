Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

The entire community has jumped behind Bourke's return and earn machine

November 3 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

When the laundry in Bourke became a deposit point for Return and Earn, they didn't anticipate what a difference it would make to the locals - or how many containers would be recycled through the scheme.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.