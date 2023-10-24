On 27 January 2022, councillors unanimously supported a Notice of Motion for "the implementation of these committees and working parties for this term of council." As a result, we held a workshop and decided upon 16 community committees. These were formally resolved at the council meeting on 26 May 2022. Expressions of Interest were advertised from 30 May through to 17 June and then, after a selection of committee members, the first meetings for these committees started being held from late August 2022 onwards. At the council meeting on 25 August 2022 one additional committee was added to take the total to 17.