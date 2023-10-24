Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Latrell Mitchell and other NRL stars will visit Dubbo for clinics.

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated October 24 2023 - 1:01pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A group of rugby league stars will head west in early November to promote social emotion and wellbeing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.