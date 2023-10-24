A group of rugby league stars will head west in early November to promote social emotion and wellbeing.
NRL stars Latrell Mitchell, Jesse Ramien, Bradman Best and Braydon Trindall along with NRLW guns Caitlyn Moran and Caitlyn Johnston will visit Dubbo, Gilgandra and Coonamble to help run the healthy lifestyle clinics aimed at children between the ages of 12-16.
The clinics will be run by CTG Aboriginal Health in partnership with Black Money Enterprises to bring the players to the region.
"The days are about engaging with NRL stars and promoting good health messages such as our Fair Dinkum Choices Health promotions," CTG Aboriginal Health CEO Phil Naden said.
"The message for the day is for the community to ask 'if you are serious about your health, isn't it time you made some Fair Dinkum Choices' and access your local AMS for a health check."
Having someone with the profile of Mitchell has already seen most of the spots for clinics filled, with interest coming from all over the state.
One of the NRL's biggest superstars, Mitchell is no stranger to coming out west, having spent time in Brewarrina earlier this year while also featuring for the South Sydney Rabbitohs at Apex Oval in the past.
Each clinic has been capped at 100 people and all of those in attendance will get the chance to spend time with each of the players.
The travelling superstars will help show skills and drills to the children as well.
The event is completely free and there will be other things on offer including a BBQ, jumping castle, giveaways and live music.
Those interested in heading to the clinics can find more information on the Coonamble Aboriginal Medical Service website.
