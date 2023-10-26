Quality rural lifestyle on Dubbo's edge

Daily Liberal's Property of the Week, Friday October 27: 'Carcoola', 20L Whitewood Road, Dubbo:
Visit view.com.au to learn more about 'Carcoola', 20L Whitewood Road, or click here to discover this week's View eEdition.
Located just two kilometres from the eastern edge of Dubbo, 'Carcoola' is the perfect rural property.
The country enjoys a gentle rise to the north which ensures captivating rural and city views from the four bedroom home and shed area.
The home is generous in size with multiple formal and informal living and dining areas, along with a well-appointed kitchen featuring a stainless steel electric oven and gas cooktop.
Listing agent, Brian McAneney, said it was an ideal family home. "All bedrooms have built-in robes while the main bedroom boasts a private ensuite and walk-in robe," he said. "There is also an external door providing access to the outdoor entertainment and pool area."
The main bathroom and laundry have been modernised in recent times providing first class comfort, while ducted reverse-cycle air conditioning along with a gas point for heating, mean you will be comfortable all year round.
Brian said with the property connected to town water, you can take full advantage of the pool which is a highlight of the home. "The covered, underground pool area is complete with built-in gas barbecue, and boasts a saltwater pool 11.6 metres long and 4.9 metres wide," he said. "It's the perfect place for the family to unwind and have fun this summer."
The main shed on the property is another highlight and has to be seen to be believed. It is 23.8 metres long with the main area being 9.3 metres wide. There are three side entry doors to the south, one to the east and a further three large bays off the main area.
With a toilet, kitchen sink area, two evaporative air conditioners, shelving, fan, solar, insulated sarking, over the top lighting and power points galore, it's hard to think of a better farm or tradie shed. There is also a 5000-gallon rainwater tank off the shed.
The property also features a concreted wash bay with covered roof, a two-bay carport, and a shearing shed with sheep yards concreted awning that includes a slow combustion wood heater and lighting. The shed has a grated sheep area with pens, two unequipped stands, and a bale area.
There is no doubt that 'Carcoola' ticks all the boxes. Its location, accommodation, working infrastructure, views, and secure water are all first class and we recommend your private inspection.
