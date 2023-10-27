Daily Liberal
Home/News/Council
Council

Four code of conduct complaints made against Dubbo council in 2023

Orlander Ruming
By Orlander Ruming
October 27 2023 - 3:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Four complaints have been made about Dubbo councillors or the chief executive officer during 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Orlander Ruming

Orlander Ruming

Deputy editor

Deputy editor at the Daily Liberal, covering council, politics, human interest stories, community news and everything in between.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.