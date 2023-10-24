Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
Our People

John King wins Dubbo's Favourite Tradie at 2023 Rhino Awards

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated October 24 2023 - 4:17pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Being named Dubbo's Favourite Tradie is a prize addition to John King's resume, but the air conditioner technician probably won't be needing to hand-out one of those any time soon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Falson

Sarah Falson

Journalist, ACM

Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.