Matters of State | Another wonderful celebration of businesses

Dubbo Business Chamber rhino awards
Well done to the Dubbo Business Chamber on what was yet again another wonderful celebration of business and people in our region.
It was a fantastic night and so well supported by the community with a sell-out crowd, an enormous number of submissions and a massive number of votes recorded.
Congratulations to Gold Rhino winners, Summit Cranes, Outstanding Start Up (Baby Rhino), Fierce Performing Arts, and the Jean Emilie Serisier Role of Honour Recipient, Robert 'Bob' Elliott.
I would also like to congratulate all the businesses that took part. Thank you for your contribution to the community and the region.
Spring Festival and Vintage Celebration
There was so much on over the weekend in our great city and on Saturday I popped out to the Spring Festival and Vintage Celebration at Bobby's Lane Estate.
New owners, Ben and Renai Ransom, have done a fantastic job with what was formerly known as Tombstone Estate, and I look forward to seeing what the future holds for them.
Holland Open Garden and Memory Makers Art Prize event
Congratulations to Lorraine Holland and Laura Dunkley on another spectacular Holland Open Garden and Memory Makers Art Prize event to raise awareness and money for dementia.
It was a beautiful evening set in Lorraine's Garden and a fantastic crowd enjoyed entertainment including special guest Anthony Ackroyd, food and beverages and incredible art works.
On Sunday, the gardens were open, and crowds were treated to a performance by the "Sing Out Choir." The first of its kind in regional NSW, I am proud to have been able to support the choir in its endeavours to change the lives of those living with dementia.
Well done to Lorraine, Laura, and their incredible support crew. You do an amazing job!
Walk to Remember
Sunday saw Dubbo's first 'Walk to Remember' hosted by the founder of The Baby Loss Mentor, Rochelle Olsen.
Held to coincide with Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness month, the event provided an opportunity for local bereaved families to come together and share a time of reflection and remembrance.
The event started with a remembrance service, followed by the symbolic walk, and concluded with activities for children and a picnic BBQ provided by volunteers.
It was a beautiful opportunity to remember the babies and children that are no longer with us.
Community Building Partnership
Don't forget applications are now open for the Community Building Partnership (CBP) program, with grants available to help make our community a better place to live, work, learn and play.
Grant applications close Friday, 27 October 2023 at 5pm. To apply, visit the Community Building Partnership website: www.nsw.gov.au/cbp
Crown Land Managers are now able to apply for their share of $16 million in funding to maintain and improve Crown land reserves for community use.
Officially open until November 17, further information can be found at: https://reservemanager.crownland.nsw.gov.au/funding/crif
