Coulton's Catch-Up | 'Disgraceful' actions over Murray Darling Basin Plan

Labor government has passed water amendments
I find it appalling that the Labor government has seen fit to strip the protective mechanisms out of the Murray Darling Basin Plan.
The revisions to this plan passed the Lower House this week, and I could not support them in spite of being in support of the original plan, which provided economic and social safeguards around the additional 450 gigalitres concerned.
These safeguards have now been removed, and indiscriminate water buy backs are likely to be the result.
My communities have already been gutted by this before, and this is not my first rodeo when it comes to water.
I will not take this lying down - the people of the Northern Basin have got just as much right to exist and are the most efficient users of water there are.
The disgraceful lack of consultation is partly to blame for this decision, and I've called on the government to come out and visit affected communities to hear what really happens when buy backs are allowed to occur.
Meetings with Australia Post
I was grateful to Lachlan from Australia Post for meeting me in Parliament House to discuss postal services in the Parkes electorate.
Australia Post delivers to over 69,800 residential and 2,700 business addresses across the Parkes electorate and while letter volumes are on the decrease, the number of delivery points they need to reach grows.
This is a challenging space, and these services are vital for many across my electorate which is why I will continue to work with Australia Post towards achieving better outcomes for my constituents.
