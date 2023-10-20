Daily Liberal
By Vickii Byram
October 20 2023 - 3:39pm
DUBBO 

  • Please check with organisers and venues for update
Arcadia Winds quintet. Picture from website

Music in the wind

Classics to enjoy

Friday 20 October 7.30pm, at Macquarie Conservatorium of Music, Australia's leading wind players band together. Arcadia Winds are trailblazers for Australian wind music. Awarded a fellowship at the Australian National Academy of Music in 2013, they were Musica Viva Australia's inaugural FutureMakers musicians from 2015 to 2017. They will be playing music by Mozart, Debussy and a brilliant arrangement of Mussorgsky's Pictures at an Exhibition. Tickets - student $7, adult $30, concession $25, family $60, at www.123tix.com.au/events/37970/arcadia-winds.

