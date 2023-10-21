Kreete Tomkan runs a web agency helping business owners create marketing websites to make them more money. She's also a part of Women with Altitude - Western Plains and the Dubbo Business Chamber. Oh and she's also a mum!
What do you love about Dubbo and the Central West?
Coming from Estonia, I've found an incredibly supportive community here. It's been a game-changer, not just for my business but for the wonderful support network I've built.
What was your inspiration for starting Digital by Kreete?
Becoming a mom made me crave flexibility. I wanted to use my marketing and web skills while maintaining an identity beyond motherhood. It's my way of filling my cup.
What's the big secret to juggling being a business owner, a part of the Business Chamber and a mother?
Setting realistic goals and expectations is essential. While I'd love a spotless house and homemade meals every day, it's not feasible. Balance comes from focusing on what truly matters.
What's something you're working on improving?
Getting more sleep. It's a work in progress!
What's the best advice you've ever received?
"Comparison is the thief of joy."
Central West Recommendations
Best business: There are too many great ones to pick just one!
Best place to eat: You'll most often find me at Down the Lane, Dubbo
Best event to attend: I highly recommend the Women With Altitude monthly meetups for women in business!
Hidden Gem: I regularly find treasures at the Emmanuel Care Op Shop
Want to know more from Kreete? Find her at www.digitalbykreete.com.au or on Instagram @digital.by.kreete
