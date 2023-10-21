Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
The Catch Up

The Catch-Up: We spent five minutes with Kreete Tomkon

Grace Ryan
By Grace Ryan
October 22 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Kreete Tomkan runs a web agency helping business owners create marketing websites to make them more money. She's also a part of Women with Altitude - Western Plains and the Dubbo Business Chamber. Oh and she's also a mum!

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Ryan

Grace Ryan

Deputy Editor

Deputy Editor at the Central Western Daily, Orange. You'll mostly find me tinkering in social media and newsletters. Working hard to get our stories in front of your eyes.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.