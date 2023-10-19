Almost two years after being announced, construction on redeveloping parts of South Dubbo Oval has finally started.
Thanks to a grant secured by the Dubbo Junior AFL club, the former Girl Guides building at the ground is going to be turned into a change room facility used predominantly by female players.
The project was first announced in November 2021 and will be used by junior players all the way through to senior women's players from the Dubbo Demons club.
"It's a big sigh of relief to get to where we are now, I just hope the journey forward is nice and quick," club president Merinda Roll said.
The designs for the site will have two change rooms, amenities, a store room, kitchen, laundry and clubhouse area as well as verandah.
Thanks to the state government grant, Ms Roll said the new facility will help continue to grow female participation in the game.
"It will have two female change rooms, in the future there will be other things added to assist families to get out on the field," she said.
"That is in the pipeline for later on. The women are still getting dressed out in the car park like many country clubs.
"In our mixed teams as well, the girls are getting changed in the toilets and the boys are using the changing rooms.
"In our mixed teams the girls will go on one side and the boys the other then you open the divider and there is your team.
"There is privacy at all times, it certainly promotes female participation and there will be things we have lacked in the past like showers for tall people and so on."
Meanwhile, Dubbo Regional Council has approved a development application to have an electronic scoreboard erected on the ground as well.
The new scoreboard will be on the south-eastern side of the ground.
Ms Roll also wished to thank Lyons Project Management and Mr Dugald Saunders and Glenn Healey Constructions for their hard work in getting things under way.
