A fenced dog area is sorely needed in Wellington to increase animal safety, says a Dubbo councillor.
There are two dog parks in Wellington, at John Oxley Park and Apex Park, but neither of them area fenced.
Jess Gough said the off leash areas are in "stupid spots" near high-traffic areas.
She's also concerned about stray dogs in Wellington after her own dog was attacked and lost its leg.
"It's become apparent to me, especially when it comes to talking about the budget, people in Wellington first of all want more trees, and then it's 'what about a fenced, off leash dog area?'," Cr Gough said.
"It's quite surprising how many people talk to you about it. There's a thirst for it here, just somewhere that feels more safe and secure."
As well as keeping the dogs safe from traffic and strays, Cr Gough said a fenced dog park also makes any incidents between the animals easier to manage.
Dubbo has three fenced dog areas: one on Douglas Mawson Road, one at South Dubbo park and the Kester Leonard leash free area in Delroy.
There are another six unfenced dog parks in Dubbo, and one in Geurie.
Cr Gough took the need for a fenced dog park to Dubbo Regional Council to see what action was needed for it to become a reality.
She's hoping reviewing the dog parks across the local government area will help the council see what is and isn't being used.
From there, Cr Gough is hoping they'll be able to get rid of any that aren't needed to avoid unnecessary maintenance, and prioritise a fenced dog park for Wellington.
"This deserves a bit of attention," she said.
"I for one would be very hesitant to take my dog to an unfenced area that's on the intersection of a road, knowing there are stray dogs everywhere."
Cr Gough said for so many people their dog was their best friend and they deserved to be able to keep them safe.
