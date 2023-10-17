Daily Liberal
Margaret Crescent stabbing: Second man charged over Dubbo murder

By Staff Reporters
Updated October 18 2023 - 9:56am, first published 9:44am
A second person has been charged with the murder of a man in Margaret Crescent.

