Fix your fashion dilemmas and receive style tips from 'wardrobe wingbirds' at a pop-up women's fashion event hitting Dubbo for the first time.
Birdsnest, a popular retailer from Cooma with a massive online presence, will be hosting three days of fashion from Thursday to Sunday, October 19 to 21, at The Exchange.
There will also be ticketed events: late-night shopping on Friday and a fashion parade with special guest Marion Saunders of @mazlifestyle on Saturday.
Birdsnest aims to inspire women by solving their wardrobe dilemmas and being inclusive, with size offerings from eight to 24.
Tahlia Salvestro, who looks after marketing, said The Exchange offered the perfect place for a collaboration, and the team members was looking forward to meeting their Dubbo customers - plus some new ones.
"We've got a great following of customers in Dubbo, and it will be fantastic to meet them in person, and offer them this personal experience," Ms Salvestro told the Daily Liberal.
"We'll be setting-up upstairs at The Exchange and bringing with us a curated selection of our new season pieces. We'll have our team of wardrobe wingbirds on hand to assist anybody with finding an outfit to love."
There will be new spring and summer pieces on offer.
"It's the perfect time to start thinking about all the upcoming events which we hit this peak season," Ms Salvestro said.
"We're bringing a range of different styles to suit certain style personalities and occasions. We have 11 of our in-house labels which we design here in Cooma, and those are the ranges we'll be looking to show off in store."
Birdsnest offers style advice and express delivery from its website - designed to help whenever customers have a wardrobe crisis.
"That whole idea that retail therapy is real, the confidence you can gain from finding an outfit you can feel great in, that whole transformative experience is what we base a lot of what we do on," Ms Salvestro said.
IN OTHER NEWS
The late-night shopping experience on Friday will include a fashion parade, glass of bubbly and nibbles.
The fashion parade with special guest Marion Saunders on Saturday will include bubbles, a grazing box, a gift bag, and shopping time, as well as fashion tips from the wardrobe wingbirds.
The pop-up store is open from 10am to 6pm on Thursday, October 19, 10am to 5pm on Friday, October 20, and 10am to 2pm on Saturday, October 21. There is no need to book to attend the pop-up store. Tickets are required for the two events, from https://tinyurl.com/5ef5pnha
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app here. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.