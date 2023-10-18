Daily Liberal
Home/Life & Style/Celebrity
Good News

Ngali Shaw to star in Stan's Windcatcher with Jessica Mauboy

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated October 18 2023 - 2:38pm, first published 12:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Home-grown talent Ngali Shaw has just landed a role in his first feature film.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.