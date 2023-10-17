A man has been charged following an alleged assault in the state's central west.
Emergency services were called to a Naman Street, Dubbo, shortly before 8pm on October 15, and located a 32-year-old man suffering a head injury.
The man was taken to Dubbo Hospital before being flown to Westmead Hospital.
Police have been told he is in a stable condition.
Officers from Orana Mid-Western Police District have been told the man was allegedly involved in an altercation with another man before he was knocked to the ground.
READ ALSO:
Following inquiries, about 11:45am on October 16, officers attended a home on Naman Street, Dubbo, and arrested a 25-year-old man.
He was taken to Dubbo Police Station and charged with reckless grievous bodily harm and larceny.
The man was refused bail in Dubbo Local Court on October 17, where he was formally refused bail to appear at the same court on October 25.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.