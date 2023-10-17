Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Dubbo's Paramount Tennis Club's centenary celebrations

By Staff Reporters
October 18 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Kierath, Mandy Wells, Karen Armstrong and Derek Roberts and John Alexander at the Paramount Tennis Club centenary celebration. Picture by Amy McIntyre
Andrew Kierath, Mandy Wells, Karen Armstrong and Derek Roberts and John Alexander at the Paramount Tennis Club centenary celebration. Picture by Amy McIntyre

A local tennis club has celebrated 100 years of on-court action with a long lunch featuring a living legend of Australian tennis.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.