A local tennis club has celebrated 100 years of on-court action with a long lunch featuring a living legend of Australian tennis.
2023 marks the centenary of Dubbo's Paramount Tennis Club, which opened in 1923 with a dirt court and only 50 members. Now, over 450 people play on the club's 12 synthetic courts.
To celebrate the major milestone the club hosted a long lunch on Saturday, October 14, featuring food, beverages, entertainment and an address by guest of honour John Alexander OAM.
Paramount Tennis Club president Andrew Kierath said the club was "thrilled" to welcome Mr Alexander to the event.
"To have him locked in is wonderful ... it was great to hear what he had to say," said Mr Kierath.
"We were also thrilled to have secured the services of some of the best talent in Dubbo when it comes to hosting a major event, highlighted by Sam Coon, music, Modern Foodie, catering, and Cara Grey, event planning."
The event also showcased club memorabilia, club history and offered attendees an opportunity to catch-up and reminisce with fourteen of the club's ex-presidents in attendance.
Member for Dubbo Dugald Saunders also came along to celebrate.
"Congratulations Paramount Tennis Club Dubbo for an amazing century of success," he said.
