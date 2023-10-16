Daily Liberal
Fire east of Gulgong now under control after burning 744 hectares

By Staff Reporters
October 17 2023 - 10:53am
Fire fighting crews from across the Central West have helped bring one of the state's biggest bushfires back under control after a long fight on Monday.

