Daily Liberal
Home/News/Council
Column

Dubbo mayor Mathew Dickerson on World Ocean Day | Mayoral memo

By Mathew Dickerson
October 17 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
State MP Ben Franklin, MLC, speaks at World Ocean Day at St Johns College. Picture by Belinda Soole
State MP Ben Franklin, MLC, speaks at World Ocean Day at St Johns College. Picture by Belinda Soole

Does the flap of a butterfly's wings in Brazil set off a tornado in Texas?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.