Warm, welcoming, and room for all

Daily Liberal's Property of the Week, Friday October 20: 28 Hay Street, Dubbo:
Nestled in the heart of south Dubbo, this charming three-bedroom weatherboard home beckons with its timeless character and a well-maintained, low-maintenance yard.
Listing agent, Samuel Shooter, said that 28 Hay Street catered to a wide range of buyers, from growing families to first-time homeowners and those seeking a more manageable space.
"The exterior of the home boasts beautifully manicured lawns and gardens, creating an inviting curb appeal.
"As you step inside, you'll be greeted by an abundance of natural light that illuminates the interior spaces, complemented by a soothing neutral colour scheme," he said.
"With two separate living areas, this home offers ample room for relaxation and unwinding in the comfort of your own space."
The main bedroom is a retreat in itself, offering the convenience of a ceiling fan and a wall heater for year-round comfort. You'll also appreciate the generous storage space with a spacious three door floor-to-ceiling built-in robe.
The separate formal living area and a well-appointed kitchen featuring a double door fridge space, gas cooktop, and dishwasher make it easy for families to spend quality time together.
Stepping outside the property, Samuel said the features continued. "Outside has recently received a fresh coat of paint, and the covered deck area is an ideal spot to relish the warmer months.
"You can watch your children have endless fun in the refurbished and freshly painted pool, ensuring years of enjoyment, and additionally the property boasts rear yard access, solar power, and a solar hot water system, helping to reduce energy costs," he said.
"For those in need of storage space, there are seven sheds of varying sizes and functions, offering endless possibilities for utilisation."
If you're eager to be settled in and enjoying the pool by Christmas, don't miss the opportunity to schedule a viewing of this remarkable property.
Located in a highly desirable part of Dubbo, this home combines character, convenience, and practicality, making it an excellent choice for those seeking a warm and welcoming family abode.
