This week is National Carers week, and I would like to take this opportunity to recognise the invaluable contributions of carers across the Dubbo electorate.
The theme, Millions of Reasons to Care, highlights the 2.65 million unpaid carers across the nation and reflects their immeasurable commitment and selfless support for their loved ones.
It is an opportunity to recognise and celebrate the vital work that carers do for family members and friends in the Dubbo electorate, particularly unpaid care, and support to people with a disability, mental health conditions, chronic illness, drug, and alcohol dependency or who are ageing.
IN OTHER NEWS:
These selfless individuals do not look for thanks and praise, but their incredible efforts need to be celebrated.
Caring for a family member or friend takes time, dedication, and patience! If you are a Carer seeking support, please reach out by either calling 1800 422 737 or accessing www.carergateway.gov.au.
***
It was a wonderful to hear about the centenary celebration of the Paramount Tennis Club. A hundred years is a significant milestone, and it is a testament to the dedication and passion of all those involved in the club, both in the past and the present.
The long lunch on Saturday with past and current members, players, and supporters was a fantastic way to commemorate the occasion. Having special guest John Alexander OAM added to the significance of the event.
The club's growth from its humble beginnings with five courts at Bultje Street to expanding to Wingewarra in 2004 is a remarkable achievement. Offering court hire year-round, social, and competitive tennis, as well as coaching in a family-friendly environment, shows the club's commitment to promoting the sport of tennis.
Congratulations to everyone involved in organising these celebrations and for ensuring that the Paramount Tennis Club remains a strong and vibrant part of the community.
Here's to the next hundred years of success and tennis excellence!
***
International Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day, observed on October 15, is a day of remembrance for families who have experienced the loss of a developing or newborn baby.
NALAG (National Association for Loss and Grief) Centre hosted a Remembering Ceremony to commemorate these precious lives. Lighting candles and participating in the International Wave of Light, where candles are lit around the world, is a symbolic way to honour the babies who have passed away.
Each year in Australia, approximately 150,000 women experience the loss of a developing or new baby, around 1,750 are stillborn and some 850 babies die in the first 28 days after birth each year. These numbers underscore the importance of recognising and supporting families who go through such heartbreaking experiences.
NALAG Dubbo has established a Baby's Remembrance Garden to help in addressing the loss and consequent grief experienced by parents, grandparents, siblings, health professionals and the wider effected community. The garden provides a peaceful and dedicated space where people can reflect, remember, and find solace as they come to terms with their loss.
A special place to remember little lives gone too soon!
***
Don't forget applications are now open for the Community Building Partnership (CBP) program, with grants available to help make our community a better place to live, work, learn and play.
The program invests in infrastructure projects that deliver positive social, environmental, and recreational outcomes while promoting community participation, inclusion, and cohesion.
Since 2009, the program has awarded more than $436 million to more than 19,700 projects across the state, from access ramps for community halls to resurfacing the local sporting grounds.
Incorporated not-for-profit community organisations and local councils are eligible to apply for grants of between $5,000 and $150,000.
Grant applications close Friday, October 27, 2023, at 5pm. To apply, visit the Community Building Partnership website: www.nsw.gov.au/cbp.
***
Until next time,
Dugald
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.