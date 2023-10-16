Daily Liberal
Jacob Gillespie, 26, guilty of stealing tools from Bunnings Dubbo

By Ciara Bastow
October 17 2023 - 8:00am
Bunnings Warehouse Dubbo. Picture file image

"Too many cameras" in Dubbo's Bunnings Warehouse is the reason a 26-year-old man was caught stealing a $225 tool set, a court has heard.

