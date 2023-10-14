No Aussie election is complete without a classic democracy sausage.
And polling day for the Voice to Parliament was no different.
Across Dubbo, the smell of sizzling sausages and fried onions filled the air as voters headed to the polls to decide on whether or not the country's constitution should be changed.
Although there was some uncertainty as to how successful sales would go, Dubbo punters proved they always have time for a barbecue with bacon and egg rolls at two polling places selling out early in the day.
At Dubbo South Public School the Parents and Citizens Association fired up the barbecue to raise funds for the school.
"We do it every election... We don't have a specific goal but the funds will help the school and the kids," Dubbo South Public School parent Ross McDonald said.
Over at the Dubbo Uniting Church the sausage sizzle was also a hit.
"It's your democratic right as an Australian to have a sausage on a voting day, if you're made to come out," Reverend Mel Graham said.
"Lots of people have come through this morning and they're a chatty bunch. There's been a steady flow since early on and there were people here waiting since 7:00 am.
"We raise money to make things happen for others in the community or to restore things at this old property... It's a massive upkeep cost for a group which is not-for-profit."
In the six weeks since the referendum date was announced, the Uniting Church has been vocal in their support for the Voice to Parliament.
"Even if it's a 'No' vote I hope we have the start of a conversation where things get fairer for Indigenous people and we can name racism when it pops up," Reverend Graham said.
"I believe we can do better as a community.
"Indigenous people are asking for constitutional recognition because with every government they can chop and change who gets to speak ... and this vote isn't giving them any more say than any other advisory group."
The polls will close at 6:00 pm on Saturday, October 16.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.