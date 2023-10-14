For the first time in 24 years, Dubbo has joined the rest of Australia in voting on whether or not to change the country's constitution.
As the polls close and the count begins, both supporters and opponents of the Voice to Parliament are nervously awaiting a result - expected after 7:00pm on Saturday evening.
Although pre-referendum polling shows the outcome will likely be a 'No', Dubbo for Yes campaigner Amanda Peppernell is still optimistic.
"I haven't been polled, I don't know anyone who's been polled, I don't know where these polls are coming from," she said.
"So we're gonna keep fighting till the very end and see how we go.
"And even if the 'Yes' vote doesn't get up, we're celebrating anyway because we've worked so hard and made beautiful and meaningful connections."
A pre-referendum survey by Australian Community Media (the publisher of this paper) showed that opposition to the Voice in Dubbo was as high as 80 per cent.
Across all areas surveyed, only 34 per cent of voters said they intend to say 'Yes' in the referendum.
But 'No' supporter and former Dubbo Councillor Sam Peacocke said his side of the fence weren't getting ahead of themselves.
"You never know until the big polls finish," he said, as he handed out flyers at the Dubbo South Public School polling place.
Historically referendums have been challenging to get up as they require a "double majority" to be successful. Meaning a national majority of voters and a majority of voters in at least four out of six states.
If the referendum does fail, Ms Peppernell said it isn't the end of the fight for better outcomes for Indigenous people.
"I think that as a community, we've been brought together by this," Ms Peppernell said.
"We need to keep those discussions up and keep making sure that everyone has a voice and that we can talk to each other and be positive.
"But if 'No' wins we will have to reassess and have a look at why it was 'No' and why the community felt that way and then keep fighting for what Australia wants and what would be best suited for what we want as a democracy."
Fellow 'Yes' supporter Ruby Davies - a local artist originally from a property outside of Wilcannia - said whatever the outcome of the vote is, there will be a long healing process for the community.
"Whatever happens people are gonna have to regroup ... I'm hoping for a good number of votes for 'Yes', but we'll see," she said.
Follow the referendum count live and see local coverage from all over the country over at the Australian Community Media blog.
