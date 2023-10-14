Here's one way to meet new people

Have you ever thought about lending a hand at the Dubbo Show?
Probably not is the answer for most people. And that's nothing against the annual show. Nearly everyone would have fond memories of their time spent down sideshow alley, or watching events in the ring. But when it comes to volunteering the show society is not the only organisation that could do with more.
When I was a journalist in my early 20s I started working in Tenterfield in northern NSW. There the president of the local Lions Club walked into the newspaper office and introduced himself. He invited me to attend a meeting and suggested I join.
Volunteers who do join such organisations may speak about wanting to give back to the community. My own motivation for becoming a volunteer was less virtuous. As a young journalist I figured it was one way to hear from people about what was happening in the small community and pursue stories to write. It worked!
That was the first Lions Club I was a member of, and when I recently moved to Dubbo I transferred to the club here - which is my sixth.
Before arriving I'd been told there were two Lions Clubs in Dubbo. That used to be the case, and I arrived to find that it had been reduced to one club, which could do with a few more members. It's the same ongoing battle for many organisations who struggle to attract new faces, in towns large and small.
A couple of months ago our national team at ACM published a story where one-in-three Australians say they lack social connections. It was citing a report by an organisation called Ending Lonliness Together for the stats.
Now, volunteering will not be for everyone. The types of activities and events won't appeal to all.
But if you could see yourself enjoying the company of the members of the local show society and helping out, there are opportunities. Volunteering is a great way to build those social connections. And if you're looking for a another volunteer, please let me know.
Have a great week!
Laurie Bullock, editor
