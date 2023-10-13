Dubbo residents will need to reduce their waste and increase their recycling habits for the city to reach its net zero emission targets.
Dubbo Regional Council is on track to approve its net zero framework after it went to the public for comment.
Net zero means the council will reduce its greenhouse gas emissions as much as it possibly can, rather than just relying on carbon offsets to balance the emissions.
The long term goal is for the council to be net zero by 2050, or at least have reduced emissions by 90 per cent, with the final 10 per cent being counterbalanced by carbon removal offsets.
The first goal is for the council to have a 35 per cent reduction in emission by 2027/28, when compared to the emissions of 2021/22.
The medium term goal is for a 70 per cent reduction in emissions by 2034/35.
For Dubbo council to achieve its goals, one of the biggest areas to improve will be in waste.
Waste to landfill accounts for 62 per cent of the organisations emissions.
Dubbo councillor Josh Black has encouraged residents to put as much as possible into the green food and garden organic waste bin or the yellow recycling bin.
"That will greatly reduce what goes into land fill out at the tip and help to reduce our emissions," he said.
The council's organisational sustainability coordinator Catriona Jennings, who created the net zero framework, has acknowledged the public has a role to play for the targets to be reached.
"All those changes you can do at home will make a difference and will make a difference to council," Ms Jennings said.
"I know at home sometimes I'm a bit slack with my waste sorting. But even just going that extra 10 per cent think, 'I know if I spend a little more time sorting my rubbish Cat is going to love me because it's going to help in the end'."
The council is aiming for a 10 per cent reduction in rubbish from every person by 2030, as well as a waste diversion rate - that is, the amount of rubbish that is not sent to landfill - of 80 per cent.
The draft net zero framework will go to the council meeting on October 26 for the final approval.
