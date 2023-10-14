Daily Liberal
Voice referendum brought tensions to light

By Mark Coulton
October 15 2023 - 8:00am
After the referendum

In the wake of the 2023 Referendum on a Voice to Parliament I know there will be many who are pleased with the outcome and also many who are deeply disappointed. At the time of writing the results are yet to be decided, however no matter the outcome I'm encouraging constituents to be respectful and considerate towards those either side of this debate.

