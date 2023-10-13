Another three people have been charged as Operation Regional Mongoose continues throughout Western region.
Operation Regional Mongoose was established in September 2023 to investigate and tackle serious property-related crime committed predominately by young people.
READ ALSO:
Incidents of note:
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.