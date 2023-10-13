Just after 2pm on October 5, officers were conducting foot patrols along Bridge Street, Tamworth, when they stopped a man and woman. Following inquiries, police searched a 20-year-old woman's handbag where they allegedly located cannabis and methylamphetamine. She was arrested and taken to Tamworth Police Station, where police conducted a further search locating a credit card not belonging to her. She was charged with two counts of possess prohibited drug, and goods in personal custody suspected being stolen. The woman was given conditional bail to appear at Tamworth Local Court on November 6.Investigations under Operation Regional Mongoose continue.