By Vickii Byram
October 13 2023 - 12:30pm
DUBBO 

  • Please check with organisers and venues for update
Members of Wesley House Players. Picture from file.
Members of Wesley House Players. Picture from file.

New & Renew

Theatre with a difference

Wesley House Players present New & Renew, a night of short plays, monologues and original music presented by Dubbo performers. Some of the plays have been performed before, some are making their debut at this event. Almost all the plays and monologues have been written by locals. There is comedy, drama, romance, silly horror - PG - adult themes, implied violence, sensitive topics and brief discussion of suicide. Friday, October 13, 8pm, Saturday, October 14, 2pm and 8pm. Tickets $20 at 123 tix or at Black Box Theatre Upstairs Community Arts Rooms, Western Plains Cultural Centre.

