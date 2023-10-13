Two men will face court with more than 100 charges laid following an investigation into drug supply in the state's central west.
In September 2022, detectives attached to Orana Mid-Western Police District established Strike Force Summit to investigate the supply of drugs in Dubbo and the surrounding areas.
Following extensive inquiries, strike force investigators - assisted by the Western Region Enforcement Squad and the Dog Unit - executed seven search warrants at homes in Dubbo and Wellington on September 26 2023.
Ten people have been charged and remain before the courts.
On October 11, two men - aged 19 and 22 - attended Dubbo Police Station, where they were arrested.
The 19-year-old man was charged with 103 drug, property and firearm-related offences.
He was refused bail and appeared at Dubbo Local Court on October 11, where he was formerly refused bail to reappear at the same court on December 7.
The other man was charged with four counts of supply prohibited drug, three counts of possess unauthorised firearm, possess ammunition w/o holding licence/permit/authority and, participate criminal group contribute criminal activity.
He was refused bail and appeared at Dubbo Local Court on October 11, where he was formerly refused bail to reappear at the same court on November 2.
