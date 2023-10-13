A doctor born in Dubbo has urged people to support the voice referendum on October 14, for the health of Aboriginal people. Dr Chris Bentley said his work had shown him why a voice was needed, purely from a health perspective.
"We don't have time for another conversation and another referendum. It has to be now," Dr Bentley said.
"Australia has the largest rates of rheumatic heart disease in the world. The vast majority of cases are in Indigenous Australians. The World Health Organisation's actually putting pressure on us to do something about it.
"It's completely preventable," he said.
Based in the Northern Rivers of NSW, Dr Bentley has spent 15 years travelling to and from the Uluru, He knows some of the local Pitjantjatjara language, having previously worked as an interpreter. He has returned to be a support person for elders in the area, and people in the community.
"I know how much it would affect anyone being asked to be heard, and for the response to be 'no'. That would be hurtful and bad for anyone's health."
Dr Bentley stresses, he does not talk on behalf of the community, these are his own personal opinions.
On October 10 Dr Bentley met Anthony Albanese when he visited during the referendum campaign.
The PM did not have to convince Dr Bentley to back the proposed Voice to Parliament, which will be put to the Australian people to decide in the referendum on Saturday, October 14.
From his perspective, Dr Bentley said it was needed as the approach to health for Aboriginal people hasn't worked.
"It hasn't had that engagement, (which is) what the people out here are looking for."
"As a doctor you have to listen, it's fundamental for medicine.
"The concept of having a voice, and acknowledging is key to moving forward. There's no other way for health."
Ahead of the referendum, polls show the referendum is predicted to fail, with more voters expected to vote no.
It's a view Dr Bentley struggled to understand.
"I don't know how people can say no, when all they're asking for is recognition and to be heard," he said.
