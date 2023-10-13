Daily Liberal
Home/News/Health

Voice referendum: Dr Chris Bentley supports Yes for health of indigenous Australians

Laurie Bullock
By Laurie Bullock
Updated October 13 2023 - 2:57pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dr Chris Bentley with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at Uluru on October 10. Picture supplied
Dr Chris Bentley with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at Uluru on October 10. Picture supplied

A doctor born in Dubbo has urged people to support the voice referendum on October 14, for the health of Aboriginal people. Dr Chris Bentley said his work had shown him why a voice was needed, purely from a health perspective.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laurie Bullock

Laurie Bullock

Editor, Daily Liberal

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.