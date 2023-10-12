Daily Liberal
Home/News/Court and Emergency

Dubbo's Steven Dumbrell, 33, guilty of deceiving the Australian Taxation Office

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
October 13 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dubbo Court House. Picture file image
Dubbo Court House. Picture file image

After his father died in a hit and run and he used all his savings to pay for the funeral, Steven James Dumbrell, tried to deceive the Australian Taxation Office to get more money to support his siblings, a court has heard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ciara Bastow

Ciara Bastow

Senior Journalist

Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.