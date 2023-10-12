Taronga Western Plains Zoo will welcome a NSW Tourism Award-winning chef later this year for Ragu at the Zoo.
Stefano Marvello will bring his Italian cooking masterclass to Dubbo from November 3-5 with a workshop, five-course meal and long lunch held over the three days.
Born out of the 2022 NSW Tourism Awards, Stefano's Italian Cooking Experience took out the Gold Award for Best New Tourism Business.
Now with his sights set on Dubbo, Mr Marvello can't wait to get in the kitchen.
"I am super excited to spend time at Taronga Western Plains Zoo - it's so iconic - and to get the Stefano Marvello Cooking Experience on the road," he said.
"Folks should attend as first and foremost we're about having a good time with food and wine, and we're excited to showcase local producers, and the idea of doing an Italian cooking class in the Zoo is just crazy. And I love it.
"We're about sharing our love of food and life! That's what we're all about."
Taronga Western Plains Zoo director Steve Hinks admitted he is excited to see what Mr Marvello can do in person.
"We first met Stefano at the 2022 NSW Tourism Awards, and our teams just clicked," said Director Steve Hinks.
"We both share a passion for regional tourism excellence, so it seemed like an obvious partnership.
"We're very excited to welcome Stefano to the Zoo later this year and hope that it's the start of a fruitful partnership."
November 3 will see the five-course meal will be held at the Savannah Terrance before the masterclass on zoo grounds takes place the next day.
The long launch on November 5 will be held at a mystery location around the zoo.
The event will not cater gluten-free or vegan dinners.
