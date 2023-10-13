"You are not alone."
That's the message for those who have been impacted by pregnancy or infancy loss at a new commemorative walk.
The Walk to Remember will be held in Dubbo on Sunday, October 22 at 11am.
There will be a remembrance service, symbolic walk and local art activity for children and adults.
A barbecue will also be held where participants are invited to chat with other bereaved families.
The event is being held by The Baby Loss Mentor Rochelle Olsen and Red Nose Australia.
It's the first to be held in the central west, and one of only two in NSW.
Ms Olsen said she has been searching for an event to highlight the prevalence of pregnancy and infant loss in the region since she lit the clock tower back in 2019.
The walk is open to everyone, but is aimed towards anyone who is impacted by pregnancy or infant loss.
Ms Olsen hopes it will show those families they are supported.
"I hope that families will see that their babies mattered, their grief is respected, that they are not alone and in fact there is a whole community that cares about them and are actively seeking awareness and education about pregnancy and infant loss," she said.
Ms Olsen helps those who have been through pregnancy or infant loss after going through the experience herself in 2016.
Her son Edward died when he was seven hours old.
It made Ms Olsen realise there were gaps in the health system for baby loss mums like herself.
Ms Olsen said she believed mums and families impacted by baby loss should be able to participate in beautiful events that celebrated their babies and respected their grief and loss - no matter what their postcode is.
"Personally, it is so important for me as being an opportunity to start a conversation about baby loss, including my own losses, without judgement, shame or guilt," Ms Olsen said.
"As The Baby Loss Mentor and an educator, it is a chance to show the general community how to do the same, and how to support those amongst us who are impacted by baby loss and to make it a safe space for them to be."
"Please come along if you are the parents of a baby who has died, grandparent, family member, colleague or friend of those parents," Ms Olsen said.
"Please also come along if you are a community member who wants to show your support for those families and acknowledge all the babies we will be walking to remember."
There are 3000 little lives lost suddenly and unexpectedly each year, according to Red Nose Australia.
The organisation's aim is to break the stigma around bereavement and loss, as well as provide support to those in grief through its free 24/7 Grief and Loss Support Line.
Red Nose Australia chief executive officer Keren Ludski said the Walk to Remember events were about more than just remembering.
"They provide a loving space to embrace grief, pay tribute to, and cherish the precious little lives we've lost," she said.
"At our Walk to Remember events, Red Nose aims to bring together families, friends, and support networks, helping to break the stigma surrounding pregnancy, baby, and child loss."
